I write to express my appreciation for and support of Ben Kostick, our PUD Commissioner.
I have known Ben professionally and personally for over 30 years. I have referred countless numbers of clients to him and his advice to them and me has always been accurate, professional and appreciated, both by myself and the clients. I also utilize him to consult in complicated tax issues, which sometimes arise in my cases. His advice has always been impeccable.
Personally, our children are of similar age and I observed him as a soccer coach for one of my sons. His calm, caring and respectful attitude permeated his coaching. He is also active with SERTOMA and other community organizations and clearly has an intimate and comprehensive knowledge of the needs and priorities of our community. As PUD Commissioner, he has been responsible, conscientious and pragmatic in representing the interests of the PUD and its customers. He is looking toward the future. I have every confidence he will analyze the role of the PUD in responding to the significant changes our society is and will be facing.
Please join me in providing your vote for Ben. He deserves and has earned the continued support of our community.
Paul Dugaw
Chehalis
