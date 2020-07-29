Isn’t it awesome when you find someone who actually embraces challenges and identifies problems for you and then tries to resolve them?
Even better than that, when they’re struggling in doing so, they don’t just sit there and try to figure things out themselves, they actually go out and find people who can help them? That takes confidence.
Confidence isn’t someone who comes into a room and proudly demonstrates how smart they are or how strong they are. Confidence is a person who can actually ask for help when they need it. This is what allows someone to accomplish a difficult job. And that is why I gave Sean Swope a max campaign contribution.
I’m Dr. Ben Lynch, the bestselling author of Dirty Genes and owner of a very successful supplement company called Seeking Health, which was the fastest-growing company in the state of Washington in 2015; Sean Swope was part of that team.
Now he can be part of your team in Lewis County.
I highly encourage you to donate to Sean Swope and help him win the election.
If you want to live in a great county with a thriving community vote for Sean Swope, Lewis County Commissioner, District 1.
Join the movement for a brighter future at vote4swope.com.
Ben Lynch
Kirkland
