Everywhere I go, whether it’s Aberdeen, Chehalis, Raymond, Kelso, or Skamokawa — I’m told things need to change. People’s concerns have been sidelined, industries shrunk, and their businesses shut down. We all know this year has been one for the books, but most of these concerns are rooted in reoccurring problems which have gone unaddressed for years. When legislators become out of touch with their constituents, problems compound and erupt at the worst moments with devastating consequences.
Senator Dean Takko and Representative Brian Blake have represented residents of Lewis County since 2013, but are set to support tax increases while their constituents continue to suffer from economic setbacks. Senator Takko said, “We can either choose an experienced candidate with a proven record of getting things done in our district, or somebody who will sit on the sidelines in the minority party of the Senate.” Let’s take him at his word.
Dean Takko has been a legislator for 16 years, that is plenty of time for his pet projects. Let’s address the very real and serious issues affecting our district by choosing someone who has spent their life as an employee, business owner and community leader, not a career politician. Jeff Wilson has created jobs across the district, fought against job-killing overreach from the Department of Ecology and cut taxes 53 percent as port commissioner. His experience in transportation and industries has equipped him with the skillset to help revitalize our economy. We all care about our community, so let’s do something about it. Vote for Jeff Wilson this November.
Emily Torjusen
Kelso
