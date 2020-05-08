Commissioner Bobby Jackson’s recent guest commentary in The Chronicle demonstrated his leadership limitations.
With filing time next week, Jackson saw the opportunity for political value in addressing the Corona virus suggesting that Lewis County needs to control the reopening of businesses. It was a classic “I care about you” political statement. Nothing wrong with that but also of little or no value to the affected businesses.
As one of my teachers said: “You can have the milk of human kindness running through your veins but you are of no use to your client if you don’t know what you are doing”.
Asking the governor for permission is no plan. There is no reason to believe the Governor gives a hoot about what we think. His voters are scarce here.
What Commissioner Jackson could have been doing is reaching out to commissioners in every rural county to forge a bipartisan political coalition. There is little reason for the governor to worry about Lewis County. There is ample reason for him to listen if the requests come from members of his own party and voters.
We face a medical and an economic crisis. While the medical issues are being sorted out, we need to be building a coalition of similarly situated counties to create a political force allowing us to punch far above our individual weight.
It’s called leadership.
Lindsey R. Pollock
Winlock
