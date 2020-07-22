Time to take a leap of faith and open our schools this fall. Time to stop fearing the unknown and start believing in knowledgeable people like Dr. Scott Atlas and Betsy Devos of the Department of Education.
Children need face to face learning. Young people are less likely to contract the virus and symptoms are about the same severity as the flu.
Our children are essential. Schools are essential. We are a nation of individuals who can make our own decisions. Parents who are concerned for their children have options, home schooling, remote learning. Teachers who don’t wish to be on the “front lines’ have options too.
The teachers’ union and the far-left alarmists would have us believe, that the only way to stay save is to stay home. Telling us that this could happen, this might happen, this will happen? The world was once thought to be flat, that was a big leap of faith. No one knows what the future holds. We have options other than keeping schools on lockdown. Lets take that leap of faith, call it a peaceful protest, masks optional.
Debbie Dalsted
Onalaska
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.