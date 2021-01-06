Letter to the Editor

Letters to the editor can be submitted to news@chronline.com

 File image

January is School Board Recognition Month. It’s a great time to recognize our elected community members who selflessly give their time and energy in support of high-quality public schooling for our youth. School board members in Mossyrock School District are entrusted by this community with responsibility for an annual budget of $8,294,480 million, 540 students, 74 employees and 5 buildings.

School boards are charged with making decisions that can sometimes be quite difficult, or require sifting through a great deal of information. They also bear responsibility for developing a vision that will guide the school district for years to come. Through collaboration as a team, and with school district staff, their governance and advocacy are building the future of education in Washington state.

This January, we’re encouraging all members of the community to thank a board member. Please thank them for volunteering their time and playing a critical civic role that helps form the bedrock of our democracy — public education. As a crucial bridge between the local community and the school district, their efforts are instrumental in helping all of us realize the hopes and dreams we have for the children of our community.

The men and women serving Mossyrock School District and their years of service are: 

Denise Weise — Serving since 2009

Darren Kolb — Serving since 2016

Tanissa Lovan — Serving since 2017

Jerry Brindle — Serving since 2017

Amber Gerard — Serving since 2019

For more information about the Mossyrock School Board, visit MossyrockSchools.Org.

 

Dr. Glenn E. Malone

Interim Superintendent, Mossyrock School District

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.