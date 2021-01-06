January is School Board Recognition Month. It’s a great time to recognize our elected community members who selflessly give their time and energy in support of high-quality public schooling for our youth. School board members in Mossyrock School District are entrusted by this community with responsibility for an annual budget of $8,294,480 million, 540 students, 74 employees and 5 buildings.
School boards are charged with making decisions that can sometimes be quite difficult, or require sifting through a great deal of information. They also bear responsibility for developing a vision that will guide the school district for years to come. Through collaboration as a team, and with school district staff, their governance and advocacy are building the future of education in Washington state.
This January, we’re encouraging all members of the community to thank a board member. Please thank them for volunteering their time and playing a critical civic role that helps form the bedrock of our democracy — public education. As a crucial bridge between the local community and the school district, their efforts are instrumental in helping all of us realize the hopes and dreams we have for the children of our community.
The men and women serving Mossyrock School District and their years of service are:
Denise Weise — Serving since 2009
Darren Kolb — Serving since 2016
Tanissa Lovan — Serving since 2017
Jerry Brindle — Serving since 2017
Amber Gerard — Serving since 2019
For more information about the Mossyrock School Board, visit MossyrockSchools.Org.
Dr. Glenn E. Malone
Interim Superintendent, Mossyrock School District
