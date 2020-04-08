Regarding your article entitled “Some Washington Gun Dealers Keeping Stores Open, Defying Inslee’s Order Amid Coronavirus Outbreak,” the California chapter of Gun Owners of America wrote letters to their respective governor and President Trump regarding California’s similar move. President Trump designated gun shops as “essential” causing California to reverse its designation of gun shops as non essential. Gov. Inslee should do the same. It is shameful organizations like SAF, GOA, and NRA have to file lawsuits to protect our 2nd Amendment rights.
Jerry Gilliam
Onalaska
