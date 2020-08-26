After the catastrophic flood of 2007, which caused more than $900 million in damage to families, small businesses, local communities and the state, I agreed to serve as the chair of One Voice, a volunteer group of citizens pushing for basin-wide flood protection for our communities. After considerable research, we came to the conclusion that water retention in the upper Chehalis River was the only single measure that would reduce major flood levels from Pe Ell, Adna, Chehalis-Centralia and all the way down the river to the mouth of Grays Harbor.
The Chronicle was a consistent, stalwart supporter of our efforts through their editorials and the news side of the coverage was fair and thorough.
Today’s Chronicle leadership is very different. Today, if anybody is a critic of water retention there will be a prominent story but if any of the more than a dozen basin communities endorse water retention, Chronicle readers won’t read about it.
Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee wrote a very fair and thoughtful letter to the Chehalis Basin board stating that work will continue on finding ways to mitigate or avoid potential environmental impacts of the water retention facility, at the same time asking the board to look, once again, to see if there is a non-dam option that would protect our communities. But The Chronicle’s front page headline read, “Inslee Hits Pause on Chehalis River Dam.” That headline plainly isn’t correct.
What’s at stake with this issue. One Voice believes that the issue of flood damage protection and fishery enhancement is the most important local issue facing our communities. By collaborative work by local communities, including the Chehalis Tribe and the Quinault Indian Nation, more has been accomplished in terms of aquatic species habitat restoration and local flood projects than ever in history.
Is the proposed dam controversial? Yes. It was obvious listening to many of the people who called into the EIS hearings from places like Spokane, Portland and Seattle that they really know almost nothing about what has been proposed.
They don’t know that the facility would only be closed and store water during a catastrophic flood. They don’t know that the EIS study shows that 87 percent of the damage to the fishery in the upper Chehalis basin predicted will come due to climate change and not because of the dam. They don’t know that the flood zone district will produce a plan to mitigate or avoid the 13 percent loss forecast in the EIS.
It is this information that Gov. Inslee’s letter makes clear he wants to see. It is a shame that our local paper has turned 180 degrees and is willing to misconstrue the governor’s message.
Dr. John Henriksen
Chair, One Voice
Editor’s Note: The Chronicle Editorial Board strongly disagrees with the accusation of intentionally misrepresenting Gov. Inslee’s letters in a news article to promote an anti-dam agenda.
Inslee directed the state Department of Ecology to stop work on an Environmental Impact Statement necessary to the development of the proposed dam through the end of the year and divert funding to help the Chehalis Basin Board come up with a plan to find a basin-wide non-dam alternative. The board was also directed to continue work on mitigation for possible environmental impacts of a dam.
The Chronicle has long written editorials in favor of the dam and continues to support local and regional flood control projects on our Opinion page. The opinions of The Chronicle’s editorial board do not influence the substance of news stories, which deal in objective facts.
The full story and full text of Inslee’s letters is available at https://bit.ly/3hr4KeB.
