The short answer is, today there is no common sense.
In the past, the two political parties were divided about how to deal with problems put before the government, but they agreed on basic moral values, such as what is right and what is wrong morally, the value of the U.S. Constitution and lawful behavior and the importance of religious practice in daily life. Members of both parties behaved respectfully with one another, and our representative democracy functioned.
Today, we have two parties with completely divergent worldviews. The two parties hold entirely opposite views on the existence of or importance of God the creator, the structure and value of the traditional family and the goodness and greatness of our country, the United States of America.
A more detailed list of areas of complete disagreement include: whether or not pre-born babies have a “right to life” and whether or not mothers therefore have a right to privacy which allows them to participate in the killing of their pre-born babies.
With regards to LGBTQ persons, whom both parties believe have a right to equal treatment under the law, should the government force the people and educate our people to believe LGBTQ lifestyles are normal and should be encouraged?
Should peaceful demonstrations that become riots be stopped by the police? Should criminals be released because Black people are treated unfairly? Does it make sense that one bad cop’s evil deeds justify riots that result in death and property destruction or calls to defund the police. And many more areas of disagreement.
In some of these disagreements, such as the abortion debate and others, the two parties see the others’ views as pure evil and a just person could never agree to compromise about something they see as evil.
Finally, some feel that any behavior or action, such as hate, lying, stealing and cheating, is justified if it helps “The Cause,” while others completely disagree with this.
Our democratic republic cannot survive as a free country if this degree of division does not end.
Michael G. Kimbrel
Oakville
