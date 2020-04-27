“If I were the devil … If I were the Prince of Darkness, I’d want to engulf the whole world in darkness. And I’d have a third of its real estate, and four-fifths of its population, but I wouldn’t be happy until I had seized the ripest apple on the tree the United States of America,” Paul Harvey wrote.
So I’d set about however necessary to force her into submission and beg for membership in the One World Order.
I’d begin with a new virus, one the world has not yet heard of, one that they have no immediate cure for. I’d spread it far and wide and with promises of higher ratings, I’d have mesmerizing media fanning the flames.
I’d deploy my totalitarian army throughout the world. I’d have computer models sent to the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control laced with hype and innuendos projecting the death of millions throughout the land.
I’d subvert the churches first, reducing the spreading of the gospel to little more than a blip on a computer monitor.
And then I’d organize an effort to destroy the economy. I’d disrupt the supply line of food and other essential items right down to the last roll of toilet paper.
I’d infuse the education system starting with kindergarten, mandating classes of sexual behavior that enhance the awareness of self satisfaction and open minds to the wonders of LGBTQ. After this anything else would appear dull and uninteresting.
I’d sell alcohol and drugs and shut down non-essential services such as elective surgeries, eye examinations, dental care, etc. I would mandate hospitals to only accept patients with life-threatening situations and watch in glee as empty beds destroy their budget. Of course I’d deem abortions essential.
I’d deem two thirds of the people as nonessential and introduce a catchy little phrase such as “Stay Home and Stay Healthy” and console them, saying “We are all in this together” following up with the reminder that this pandemic will rebound and has the potential to kill millions more. Then suggest that letting hardened criminals back on the street is the humane thing to do.
To the media I’d whisper that the outdated document they call the Bill of Rights and their so called Constitution are nothing more than a rusty anchors that drag them down and prevent their mind from embracing the New World Order that will bring in world peace and tranquility.
If I were the devil I’d take from those who have, and give to those who want until I had killed the incentive of the ambitious culminating into vast arrays of homeless camps in every town, filled with litter and human waste on every sidewalk and street.
If I were the devil I’d mandate every one to get vaccinated and chipped before they are to be released from quarantine or participate in commerce. Before they realize that I am the master of deception I’d have 666 stamped on your forehead.
Bob Bozarth
Chehalis
