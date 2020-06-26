I find it hard to believe people think the wearing of masks is some kind of political issue. It’s not. It’s just common sense. It’s intended to prevent the spread of this virus. Nothing more. It’s those who are not using common sense who are spreading this virus around.
This information is from the Surgeon General of the United States. I, for one, care about the people I associate with. That’s why I follow the common sense rules. I care about other people. Lives are at stake.
Norman Nichols
Centralia
