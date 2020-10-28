A few weeks ago Edna Fund phoned and asked me why I don’t like her, apparently she saw a Sean Swope sign on one of my properties. My reply was “because you are on a campaign to get Kyle Heaton removed from the Port of Centralia.” I told her that Kyle has built a tremendous port that has brought in much-needed tax dollars in jobs to Centralia and Lewis County.
I asked her why she wants him removed and her answer was “because he is rude.” I have been to port meetings and watched the letters to the editor and it has become apparent that Jan Banevich and Peter Lahmann have been working with Edna to oust Kyle Heaton from the Port of Centralia.
Over the years I’ve spoken with Kyle about a number of issues, he is honest and straightforward. I don’t think that is rude. It takes a smart person with a strong personality to achieve what Kyle Heaton has achieved, sorry if that offends you Edna.
Port Commissioner Peter Lahmann has searched out Mike Mahoney to fill the empty port position because he knows Mike does not like Kyle. I have known Mike Mahoney for years and he has told me, on more than one occasion, that he dislikes Mr. Heaton. Peter Lahmann knows this and that is why he is recommending Mike Mahoney be appointed to the Centralia Port Commission. The port bought the Mahoney Farm many years ago and is still paying them monthly. This is a huge conflict of interest. The other candidate Mr. Lahmann is supporting is William Luond. He also has a conflict, as he works for a company that works for the port, also his mother is the mayor of Centralia and has called the port numerous times inquiring about her son and the commission position. Big conflict of interest there. I have been told he also dislikes Mr. Heaton.
Since Mr. Lahmann has single-handedly prevented an acceptable replacement for Dan Keahey, all I can hope for is that our other two County Commissioners are able to see through Edna and her single minded campaign to get Kyle Heaton out of the Port of Centralia by over writing her choices for the Commissioner Position at the Port of Centralia.
Nadyne Tauscher
Centralia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.