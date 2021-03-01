Herrera Beutler is what the old GOP Party was, working for America and not for herself.
I hate reading in The Chronicle that the Clark County GOP decided to censure Mrs. Herrera Beutler, and I have to say I can’t say I am shocked.
The GOP of old days is long gone.
Now you have most who are racist, care only for their pocketbooks and have not voted to help people in the last 20 years.
And they have the nerve to censure someone who does care for America. This woman stuck her neck out over and over for you people and you condemn her for voting her conscience? Wow. Just wow, Clark County. I am glad I do not live there.
Laura Perkinson
Centralia