There is only one person in this race who’s worked to lower the cost of prescription drugs and that is Jaime Herrera Beutler. She voted across party lines in support of H.R. 3, which would lower the cost of prescription drugs. Big Pharma spent millions lobbying against this bill, and thousands more attacking Herrera Beutler for standing up to them. There is another candidate running in this race who has up to $200,000 in retirement nest eggs tied directly to the pharmaceutical companies where her husband’s worked, Carolyn Long. If you look past the attacks, recognizing the candidate who will actually do something about drug prices is simple. Vote Herrera Beutler.
Beth Johnson
Camas
(0) comments
