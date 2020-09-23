Jaime Herrera Beutler doesn’t only talk about lowering the cost of prescription drugs, she’s actually been taking action to do it.
Earlier this year, she crossed party lines to vote for a bill that would cut the cost of prescription drugs. As a result, the pharmaceutical industry spends thousands of dollars running attack ads against her.
You know you’re effective at lowering prescription drug costs if the pharmaceutical industry comes after you. If you want medications to cost less, vote for Jaime, because she has a proven record of working to make them more affordable for all of us. She is just the type of representative we want working for us in Washington. She makes decisions based on what is right for her constituents, not what the party bosses dictate.
Don Stovall
Camas
