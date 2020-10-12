Jaime Herrera Beutler has been a defender of retirees and senior citizens.
Despite what the election year antics say, she has always protected Social Security and Medicare. In fact, she’s been a staunch critic of her opponent’s plan to raid Medicare’s finances to put young, healthy people on the program. Seniors have spent their whole lives paying into it, it should be there for them when they retire.
Jaime has also increased funding for Meals on Wheels and other important nutrition programs that help feed so many residents here.
Nobody does more to safeguard our seniors than our current congresswoman, Jaime Herrera Beutler.
Julie Hess
Ridgefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.