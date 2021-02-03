Just when I think maybe Jaime Herrera Buetler is starting to see some light, she once again proves just how disingenuous she really is.
She is co-sponsoring a bill to cap the Supreme Court at nine.
She wants to do this "to preserve the impartiality of the Supreme Court.”
She says to pack the court would severely deteriorate the credibility of the judicial branch.
Jaime is quite the comedian. First, with the likes of Brett "I like beer" Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett, credibility and impartiality has long since gone into the shadows.
These three have cemented the far right extremism of the court's majority. There is no balance left. Second, I have no doubt that if the balance of the court was 6-3 the other way in favor of liberals, she would have no problem with adding a couple more justices to the court.
Finally, if she doesn't like packing the courts, why didn't she stand up when her party first prevented Merrick Garland from even getting a hearing eight months before an election because they thought the next president should have the right to choose the next justice, then do a complete 180 and rush through an appointment within days of Trump being kicked out of the white house.
Packing by any other name is still packing. This is exactly what the Republicans have done. To Jaime and her ilk, credibility and impartiality only apply if it favors them. Fortunately, Jaime is now in the House minority.
Dennis Blake
Chehalis