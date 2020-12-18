My husband and I were very pleased to see that Jaime Herrera Beutler did not join 126 of her House Republican colleagues to sign onto a brief in support of the Texas lawsuit (which was also joined by President Trump) which went before the Supreme Court on Friday, December 11th. It was aimed at overturning the election results in 4 key states that helped secure President-elect Biden’s win. Herrera Beutler was the only Republican in Washington State who did not sign on. The Supreme Court, which now has a 6-3 conservative majority with three of those conservative justices appointed by President Trump, dismissed the case in just a few sentences. Basically, the Court said Texas had no right to tell other states how to run their elections. Elections fall under the umbrella of states’ rights pursuant to the 10th Amendment to the Constitution. So, thank you Jaime Herrera Beutler for putting our country and our democracy above President Trump and Republican politics!
Susan Miller
Onalaska
