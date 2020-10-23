I am appalled by Jaime Herrera Beutler’s bold-faced lies that she is saying in her campaign ads. If she can lie so easily and openly, how can I trust her to tell me the truth as my representative. I can’t.
She is not running on things she has accomplished, instead she is running on lies.
What kind of a moral person does that?
It was bad enough that she doesn’t care about us, her constituents, to have a town hall meeting in four years after repeatedly being asked, except or selected few. She doesn’t want to have anything to do with us, We citizens who pay her salary. Now she is boldly stating she doesn’t care enough about us to tell the truth. This is not a person I want to represent me or to receive my tax money as a salary
Judy Bell
Centralia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.