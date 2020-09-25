Once again, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler has navigated through the partisan sinkholes that stop so many good causes in Washington and succeeded in gaining a critical win for women and for Southwest Washington. Jaime’s bill, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, passed in the House last week with overwhelming support from members of both parties.
This bill would implement reasonable workplace accommodations for pregnant workers to allow those women to continue working to provide for their families.
This is significant and timely! There are few members of Congress who are aware of or focused on the issues facing young working women and young mothers. Jaime is a leading voice on this issue and is delivering effective results for working women across Southwest Washington. Many politicians talk about supporting women who face discrimination in the workplace, but few have done more to actually help these women than Jaime Herrera Beutler. Thank you, Jaime!
Brad Jensen
Camas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.