One of the great pastimes in the Pacific Northwest is fishing. Unfortunately, over the past few decades sea lions have been flooding our rivers and destroying salmon and steelhead runs. It is great that Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler has been working tirelessly to preserve these runs by spearheading legislation to remove these predatory sea lions, and boost hatchery production.
Fishing is a great piece of our regional economy and it offers enjoyment to countless residents. If Jaime Herrera Beutler wasn’t our congresswoman, I’d fear that we’d see our runs disappear, which is why I’m happy to stand behind her in her efforts.
Kent Stevenson
Woodland
