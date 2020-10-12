On Oct. 9th, Carolyn Long and Jaime Herrera Beutler participated in a virtual debate on cvtv.org (a TV station in Vancouver). Beutler responded to questions adamantly, but repeatedly lied and/or misrepresented both her record and Long’s positions. Beutler says she supports health care, but she could not justify why she admits to voting 80 times (even during a pandemic) to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) without a replacement plan. The Chronicle reported the ACA has cut the uninsured rate in Lewis County in half. Long supports strengthening the ACA and providing a public option for those who want it. The U.S. is the only developed country in the world that does not provide health care for all.
Beutler was disingenuous about how horrible it would be for the federal government to be involved in health care, yet Medicare and veterans’ health care are single payer systems run by the federal government. Although there are always improvements to be made, both systems have been in existence for decades and they work well.
Beutler says she supports Medicare and Social Security but she fully supported Paul Ryan’s debt reduction plan. That plan would have privatized and/or cut benefits under both programs, punishing older Americans by making them pay more in out-of-pocket costs. Pharmaceutical companies were also in favor of Paul Ryan’s plan. Long strongly supports both of these programs and believes they should not be cut but strengthened, since working people paid for and earned these benefits.
Beutler recently voted against a bill for clean energy research and against a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill.
Long supports investment in infrastructure projects to improve our roads, bridges, clean energy projects, internet service, etc. And these projects will also bring much needed jobs to our district.
Beutler lied when she said she has held in-person town halls. The truth is she has not held any in-person town halls in four years, and no virtual events during the pandemic. She does occasionally hold a telephone town hall, but they are short, and the questions are pre-screened so she can choose the ones she wants to answer. Long has held 80 in-person and virtual public town halls and other events all across our district in the last two to three years. She loves meeting the people in the district and hearing their concerns and opinions.
Beutler voted against extending housing assistance in response to COVID-19 and against a $3 trillion pandemic assistance package. Long has a pandemic response plan and an anti-corruption plan.
Beutler kept calling Long “radical.” If you look at Carolyn Long’s positions, however, they are far from radical. She wants everyone to have access to good, affordable health care; she supports improving internet access in our district; she wants to protect and preserve Medicare and Social Security; and more. Look at her website, electlong.com, and see for yourself. And join me and my husband in voting for Carolyn Long on Nov. 3. She is the representative the 3rd District deserves and needs!
Susan Miller
Onalaska
