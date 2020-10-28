Have we all gone mad? We have mayors and county commissioners whining about complying with public health rules. We have a sheriff rallying with armed vigilantes over a political sign and demeaning responsible citizens.
Then there’s The Chronicle using a derogatory term to describe a gay pride banner. You all should be ashamed.
I do not support defunding police but I do believe there is need for reform.
I believe Black lives matter. For those who say white/blue lives matter, I agree, but they always have. Is it so hard to understand every person has a right to live without hate and abuse?
I do not support rioting, looting or arson. I do not support police brutality or racial profiling. If you judge one group by their worst elements, then you must judge the other side the same.
I have an 88-year-old mother and an 89-year-old aunt. I would like to have them well as long as possible. If wearing a mask and social distancing will achieve that, I’m more than willing.
How did we stray so far from community good to “only me?” There is so much more to freedom than self. What a pity so many can’t seem to understand something so simple.
Linda Wherry
Onalaska
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.