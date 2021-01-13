I would like to discuss with Brian Mittge his commentary “Scorched Earth Politics Will Burn Us All.”
I’ll begin by quoting some “glittering generalities” presented without evidence, that I observed in his commentary: Falsely claimed, bogus claims, outrageous claims, baseless lies, fact free claims, untrue assertions, and, people seeking power who lie to us. No evidence was presented.
It has been reported that 72 percent of Republicans and 23 percent of Democrats believe that there may have been vote fraud in this election, based on widely published evidence and multiple sworn statements of witnesses (of course not reported by some in the liberal media). Considering voter numbers, this would be about 71 million voters.
Alleged evidence of fraud and irregularities has not been presented in court because judges, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have refused to allow a court hearing.
Do you think that one half of the electorate should be denied a hearing of the alleged evidence? Do you really think that fraction of those 71 million voters would not react illegally to this disregard of their belief of possible vote fraud?
Do you really believe that Antifa, of Portland and Seattle burning buildings fame, is “the loose knit affiliation of opponents that has become Trump’s favorite boogeyman?”
Do you really think that the “follower of the Qanon conspiracy theory cult who has worn his strange costume while demonstrating for Trump” is representative of the other 74 million Trump voters, as in me?
The attempt to continue to destroy President Trump is either based in stupidity or Communism by any means.
Oh, and Inslee has assumed dictatorial powers.
The “Hate Trumpers” are the ones pursuing “Scorched Earth Politics.”
Mike Kimbrel
Oakville
