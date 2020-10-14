There is no pleasure in criticizing an individual who is suffering from a serious illness.
But when that individual has the power and responsibility of the president of the United States, there may be no choice.
Among the innumerable inaccuracies strewn about the nation by the incumbent president, the most self-serving and appalling must be the assertion that the COVID-19 pandemic is entirely the fault of China. Whatever the role of the Beijing dictatorship in this calamity, responsibility for the protection of specific nationalities rests ultimately with the respective national governments.
The results have varied enormously. To cite just one of scores of examples, South Korea has lost 430 citizens to COVID out of a population of 52 million. The United States has lost 214,000 out of 328 million.
Had the American response to this crisis been as successful as the Korean — and there is no acceptable reason whatsoever why it could not have — an additional 211,000 of our fellow citizens would still be alive.
This is not a question of political philosophy or of party affiliation. It is solely a matter of simple arithmetic and is irrefutable. Ultimately, this needless tragedy lies at the feet of Donald Trump.
It is noble to confront “the sea of troubles” roiled by this administration, “and by opposing, end them.” The noxious subterfuge to bludgeon and besmirch the electoral process, for example, is not only unprecedented in the American democracy, but a foreboding of incipient dictatorship.
William Pitt the Younger, who became the British prime minister at age 24 in the immediate aftermath of the American Revolution, declared in parliamentary debate that “necessity is the plea for every infringement of human freedom. It is the argument of tyrants; it is the creed of slaves.”
As a precocious eyewitness to Britain’s loss of the 13 colonies, Pitt knew of what he spoke.
The Republican Party traditionally has promoted the virtues of adherence to law and precedent, of fiscal propriety, of respect for our allies abroad and of responsible family values. Fair enough, but what does any of this have to do with Trump?
An article in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2020, was headlined “Trump’s an inspiration for Germany’s far right.” Evidently, this includes even neo-Nazis and German adherents of the QAnon fraud.
The Republican Party once was the home of Lincoln and Eisenhower. Today, it is the fief of Donald Trump. Has the party no pride? Has it no shame?
Although he campaigned for the White House as a champion of “the great silent majority of Americans,” Richard Nixon was recorded on the infamous Watergate tapes as snarling that “the American people are suckers. The gray middle America — they’re suckers.”
Nixon was wrong, of course, and was forced to resign from office as a result. But don’t doubt for a moment that Trump believes exactly the same.
There are only two choices in this election: Vote for Joseph Biden or vote not at all.
To vote for Donald Trump is unthinkable.
Joseph Tipler
Centralia
