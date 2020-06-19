In response to the letter submitted by the Schwartz brothers on June 16, I have travelled up and down the west coast several times over the last fifty or so years. When we talk to other travelers the question is where is home? I usually answer Centralia, WA which is about the mid-point between Seattle and Portland on I-5. Often the response is “isn’t that where the Uncle Sam sign is?” Some people do not like it, many more do like it, and some don’t really say if they do or don’t like the sign. All of them look forward to seeing it.
The point of the message is to get the passerby to take a minute and think about whatever it says. Agree or disagree, at least take the time to ask yourself, “Why?”
I happen to agree with it more than I disagree, but it always makes me think.
Robert Johnstone
Centralia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.