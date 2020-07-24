In this time of a worldwide pandemic, I hear people asking how the United States of America could be leading the industrialized world in the number of infections. As of July 19, the total reported cases in Europe was 1,596,917. Asia reported 1,397166 cases, while the greatest country in the world is the home of 3,833,000 people with the coronavirus.
The wearing of masks have proven effective in controlling the infection growth rate in the rest of the world. How has the nation that sacrificed so many lives in saving the world from Nazi tyranny in WWII become a nation of people that can’t sacrifice a little comfort to wear a face mask?
This refusal to protect each other reminds me of a 5-year-old child refusing to obey their parent and exhorting, “You’re not the boss of me.” It is evident that our individual right to do what we want has trumped our responsibility to protect others.
Imagine America facing the threat of a hostile foreign power attacking our allies in a quest for world domination. To defend the free world the government institutes a draft to defend democracy. Would a nation of adults behaving like spoiled children refuse the draft because they didn’t agree with the government’s authority to take away the freedoms of civilian life?
Come on America. Grow up, wear your masks!
Doug Findley
Randle
