Do you believe in transparency in government?
Now is a great time to take advantage of the recently vacated position for Port of Centralia Commissioner District 1. You could be the person to help change the direction of the port and get it back on track.
Let’s revisit some of the issues with the port. Are you truly happy with the overall job the port is doing? When was the last time you saw an update on the progress of “Centralia Station?” Do you know where they stand with the purchase of Alderhouse? It needs to be removed in order to extend Yew Street into that area. Are you aware that, due to the procrastination by the port, the ramp from the freeway interchange never went out for bid? Now, due to the issues involving the Car Tab Initiative, all new projects are now on hold. And what about WinCo? They have the same contingencies as did Fred Meyer. Those contingencies still have not been met. Will WinCo drop out as well?
My experiences with the Port leave me with the impression that they are not team players. You cannot contact them using their email on their website. It either does not work or they ignore it. The commissioners email addresses are not on there. When I ask questions at the meetings, Executive Director Kyle Heaton responds with rude, arrogant and bullying behavior. I have also been told that the city and county officials cannot get information from the port. When I have asked who the port spokesperson is, Mr. Heaton replied “staff.” I guess that means the janitor could update me on the port projects? As part of their duties and responsibilities the port commission is to appoint a spokesperson and do performance evaluations of the executive director. They have done neither.
We, the citizens of this city, deserve better from our elected port commission than allowing themselves to be unduly influenced by Mr. Heaton. We need someone willing to stand up to him and stop his arrogant behavior and perpetual blame game that stalls important projects. Are you that person? If so, the Port of Centralia is accepting applications until July 31, 2020.
Jan Banevich
Centralia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.