Are we becoming sheep led by the “Dire Doomsday the Sky is Falling” Czars under the guise of being governors without questioning their decisions? By the way I’m a senior citizen who does actually take precautions.
How soon we forget the world pandemic known as H1N1 swine flu of 2009/2010 and the dire warnings. You can go back and read the “Dire Warnings!” No available vaccine for the first five months and finally 60 million doses available by Dec. 1, 2009. It started in Mexico moving fairly quickly to the U.S.
We had a known 60.8 million infected; 274,304 hospitalizations with 12,469 to 14,000 known deaths putting it higher percent-wise which stands at .001 percent flu deaths in a normal season. The difference the ages hit hardest. Can we better protect folks in nursing homes? Yes we can without affecting folks and the economy at large!
Estimates of deaths during the worldwide H1N1 pandemic was as low as 284,500 according to the World Health Organization with London saying 579,000. The highest rates in third world countries most hard hit Africa and Southeast Asia. The scare tactics thrown around for U.S. deaths if the “Draconian Measures” aren’t put into effect with the known population most affected that can be better protected seems like nothing more than another example of scare tactics working!
CDC recommended after May 5, 2009 that school closings weren’t necessary unless a significant outbreak. Overall in society no “Draconian Measures” only warnings by President Obama’s administration.
China and Italy have had significant outbreaks necessitating according to them society shutdowns. First off, according to China and the World Health Organization most infected were men 30 to 69. It is felt the high smoking rates, environmental impacts, more chronic illness and living/working densities. Many same similarities in Italy and in both places higher death rates like ours older with underlying conditions.
You might disagree with my opinion but can we agree the Governor’s decisions are going unchecked without real discussion.
Shawn Murphy
Centralia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.