I was greatly disappointed by the votes in the recent primary. That governor Jay Inslee received so many votes goes to show that this state is controlled by Seattle and its area. His consistent refusal to allow the state Legislature to convene shows that he is afraid that his power would be limited by them. There is already a lot of talk about limitations to his emergency powers. It should be limited to no more than two weeks without convening the Legislature.
His abuse of his power has already been shown in his imposing fines to businesses for violations of his COVID-19 rules. The fact of the matter is that he does not have the authority to impose fines or fees, only Congress can do that by enacting laws. Further, he has hired additional enforcement officers in order to force businesses to follow his rules.
This lockdown has gone on long enough. If you look at the hospitalization and death statistics you will see that they leveled off several weeks ago, even before the riots and CHOP in Seattle.
The only thing that has increased is the number of cases, and that is due strictly to the increased testing. Governor Inslee is destroying businesses in this state for no reason other than his personal feeling about the situation. He needs to stop this now before our economy is totally destroyed.
At the least he should convene the Legislature immediately and allow them to monitor the current situation and handle it correctly, not by fiat. Further, we need a Constitutional amendment to limit the governor’s authority during emergencies.
Bruce Peterson
Centralia
