In a previous edition we were taken to task by a gentleman saying we didn’t understand our rights versus the power of Gov. Jay Inslee to lock us down and he cited RCW 43.06.220.
Number 4 under the subsection states: No order or orders concerning waiver or suspension of statutory obligations or limitations under subsection (2) of this section may continue for longer than thirty days unless extended by the legislature through concurrent resolution.
If the legislature is not in session, the waiver or suspension of statutory obligations or limitations may be extended in writing by the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives until the legislature can extend the waiver or suspension by concurrent resolution. For purposes of this section, “leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives” means the majority and minority leaders of the Senate and the speaker and the minority leader of the House of Representatives.
Now it’s possible he’s followed this obligation back when he kept extending the orders but I don’t remember this happening. It’s clear leaders from both sides must be onboard any extension.
Also read under subsection (2) (g). It leaves open for interpretation the feds holding money back to the state if rules go against federal rules. It also makes clear our First Amendment right to speech and peaceful assembly shouldn’t be infringed upon except extreme circumstances.
Lastly under (b) of this RCW it states: Any number of persons, as designated by the governor from assembling or gathering on the public streets, parks or other open areas of this state either public or private. It doesn’t say how many family members can be in one house. On one hand it allows for restrictive numbers of assembly on private streets or open areas but nothing is said about in private homes. Then No. 4 cautions about infringing on First Amendment rights.
My whole point is lecturing folks about how we don’t understand our rights or the governor’s powers seems a little misguided when RCW. 43.06.220 leaves open interpretation but doesn’t leave open interpretation extending orders without minority leaders being involved!
It’s fair for many of us to believe the governor has run roughshod over the citizens of this state. By the way, I’m a senior citizen who wears his mask in public domains and has remained cautious as we should. I just refuse to be like so many who dutifully follow along to every government edict without question. Governors like the Oregon one asks neighbors to snitch on neighbors. When are the brown shirts coming?
I find it humorous folks on one side like Seattle Mayor Durkan when asked about protests said, “It’s their First Amendment right” but didn’t question Inslee’s measures. It seems in this state Democrats refuse to question Inslee but complain when Republicans don’t question President Trump. No matter which side you’re on my biggest concern comes into play when citizens stop questioning their government and dutifully follow along.
Shawn Murphy
Centralia
