I have been advocating for opening up our economy much faster than Gov. Jay Inslee is allowing. I have been blasted as hateful. I’m told, “One life is worth no amount of money.”
If you ate food today that you did not grow with your own hands or if you’re wearing clothing that you didn’t make yourself, then money matters a great deal. Unfortunately, the government is helping people financially through this crisis so well that they are cushioned from the reality of the terrible economic consequences of what we’re doing.
Where are you getting the money for food? Unemployment? That money will soon run out. Taxes and the fees that businesses pay are supposed to refill the pot. What happens when they can’t pay because they are shut down? Many businesses could survive a one-month shut-down.
Two months will kill off many businesses — now we’ve extended even further. With businesses shuttered, we’ve no way to refill the coffers. Income tax you say? There won’t be enough when there aren’t employees and businesses to tax.
How many are depending on a retirement fund or a pension? Where are those things invested and what happens to your nest egg when the stock market tanks?
Don’t think you are safe because you have a guaranteed income. Nothing is guaranteed in life. How many will lose homes because they can’t pay the mortgage? Now we can add a greater number of homeless to the list of ills.
When many community businesses shut their doors, money stops flowing into the local government — road funds slashed and sheriff’s deputies and teachers laid off. Those are all paid for by money that comes in from taxes. If you think you are struggling now, just wait until businesses are closed all around you.
But at least we have healthcare, right? Did you realize that many hospitals and clinics are on the verge of closing their doors for good?
Combine the added expense of COVID treatment along with the shut-down of elective surgeries, and you have the closure of many healthcare facilities.
When your local hospital closes, you travel further and compete with twice or three times the number of patients for a slot to get care.
If you take a serious look for yourself into any of these things, it would scare you just as much as COVID does. We need to use balance, but the governor has chosen to only address the virus — not the horrible consequences that his shutdown has created.
We know so much more than a month ago. We know it’s people like me — over 60 — who are most at risk. I can stay home and/or wear a mask for my own protection.
Open our economy before our businesses close and before the government runs out of our money.
The goal was to not overwhelm our resources. We’ve succeeded in that goal. We’ll always have the virus, and there will always be risk — it’s up to individuals to protect themselves and get on with life.
Ruth Peterson
Curtis
