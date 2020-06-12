I would like to extend my support and endorsement for the re-election of Edna Fund, Commissioner, District 1.
I have had the honor and privilege to work with Edna on the Washington Association of Counties Legislative Steering Committee for the past year. She has been a mentor if mine helping guide me through the process. Her wealth of knowledge is priceless! The Commissioners have a deep respect for Edna and value her opinions.
Edna has a deep love for Lewis County and for the folks she represents. There is no issue she steers away from when it comes to the County. It’s easy for me to say that she is fearless and passionate.
Thank you, Edna, for taking the time to be my friend and my mentor.
Sharon Trask
Shelton
