Edna J. Fund has received a lot of endorsements for her re-election. Quite a few of them are from out of county endorsers. Just who does she work for, the citizens of Lewis County or out of county endorsers?
Edna J. Fund continues to be a strong advocate of a flood control retention dam on the upper Chehalis River — a proposal that Gov. Jay Inslee has put on hold by pausing the Environmental Impact Statement. He has also asked the Chehalis Basin board to come up with a non-dam option as an alternative.
Unless another hillside slides into the river, there will never be another flood of the magnitude of the 2007 flood. In eight years in office, she has not got this figured out. One of the aspects of the dam is not mentioned. That being it will not prevent flooding, just limit how severe it is, if the need should ever arise. So, as an example, if a flood does occur that would put five feet of water over Interstate 5 without a dam in place, with a dam in place the water level would be four feet.
She wants to spend all that money on something that will not prevent flooding. She wants to spend all that money on a structure that will have a serious adverse effect on the fish, wildlife and the land behind the dam.
Basically all her endorsements say she is a nice lady and she attends meetings. Because of these meetings she apparently has some knowledge. Just what has she specifically accomplished for the citizens of Lewis County with all this knowledge?
Upon her re-election last time, she immediately cut off all funding to the Lewis County Senior Centers . In the first year of this term there were some questionable things she tried to do but they did not come to fruition. The remaining three years of this term she mainly attended meetings and continued to be a nice person.
In the primary election, where her district was the only people that could vote for her, they soundly voted for her opponent. Now the whole county can vote for all the commissioners that are up for re-election. It would be a shame if Edna Fund was re-elected to represent a district that essentially does not want her representing them.
Stevan W. Connors
Adna
