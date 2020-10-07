I first met Edna Fund at campaign school in 2012 before we were each elected as county commissioners.
She quickly stood out in the group as a well-reasoned and seasoned leader. Over the last eight years I served with Commissioner Fund in several statewide committees and boards. I have observed that Edna has private integrity as well as professional integrity. Even when discussing challenges with me privately she remained respectful of those absent and always for the purpose of finding a solution.
Edna inspires me with her dedication and positive attitude. Lewis County is blessed to have Commissioner Fund, and I highly recommend her re-election.
Karen Skoog
Pend Oreille County Commissioner
