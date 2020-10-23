It seems a small group of people in this county have decided to spread false information about Edna Fund that is designed to deflect from the truth about her opponent. Edna has always had the best interest of the citizens of this county at heart. And if re-elected, will continue to work hard to represent what we want for our county.
Contrary to what some people believe, Edna Fund takes a great interest in our senior centers and has worked hard to support them and keep them open. The records show that and are available for anyone to read.
Ms. Fund has spent eight years working on flood control issues, along with all entities involved including the tribes, to come up with a viable solution that will work for all of us without harming the salmon and environment. Her opponent, however, admits he knows nothing about flood control issues. Edna also works to bring livable, family-wage jobs to our area so our county can grow and prosper.
In spite of what you may have heard from her opponent, Edna Fund had nothing to do with the loss of Fred Meyer. They had contingencies that were not met in a timely manner by the Port of Centralia. Hold the port accountable for that. The port dropped the ball, not Edna Fund.
Ms. Fund has the endorsement of many state and local politicians, including at least six mayors, city councilors and a long list of private citizens. And she is not taking donations to her campaign. Unlike her opponent Sean Swope, Edna won’t be in anyone’s back pocket! Swope, after receiving large donations from people at the Port of Centralia and Chamber of Commerce, could be beholden to them.
After his two week suspension without pay from Twin Transit, Sean Swope now says he is taking a four month “sabbatical” (also unpaid) to focus on his campaign. The question comes to mind: How can he afford that much time off without pay?
Swope’s most recent stunt has been to ditch a candidate’s virtual meeting, claiming a “sore throat,” so he could instead go to the courthouse to submit an in-depth records request for everything Edna Fund has ever said or done since becoming a commissioner. He even asked for records from her personal cell phone and e-mails! What was he looking for? Wanting to sling some mud perhaps? And this took place long before those truthful flyers came out about him. He has recently withdrawn his request but, it makes you wonder, did he finally realize how much this would cost the taxpayers? Or, was it because he would get the information too late for his intended use to smear his opponent?
Sean Swope seems to be impulsive, inexperienced and has poor judgment. This is not the time to put him in the highest office in the county.
Please join me in voting for the most qualified candidate: Vote for Edna Fund, County Commissioner, District 1.
Jan Banevich
Centralia
