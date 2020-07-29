I am honored to proudly and enthusiastically endorse the re-election of Edna Fund as Lewis County Commissioner. As a former 45-year resident of Lewis County, I am privileged to know Edna, for many years.
I have sincerely admired Edna’s courage and wholehearted commitment to the betterment and welfare of Lewis County. She is passionate in her role as Commissioner, continuously exceeds expectations, and offers creative solutions. Edna tirelessly represents Lewis County at numerous significant events, at home and beyond.
What many may not know about Edna, is that she has a deep compassion for individuals with developmental disabilities, having worked in this field for many years. We connected on many levels, as I continue to serve in this field, first in Lewis County as a board member, then operations/HR manager, and now as an executive director of a nonprofit in Chelan County. Edna exhibits a belief that people of all abilities live as equal citizens with full respect for dignity, diversity and an opportunity for lifelong learning and compassionate service.
Edna’s positive, can-do attitude, will get important tasks accomplished with fairness and respect to all concerned!
Catherine Kilty,
45-year resident of Lewis County, now of Chelan County
