Several mornings ago, I watched a video of Lewis County, Washington’s sheriff, Robert Snaza, exhorting a group of local citizens to defy Governor Jay Inslee’s mask wearing proclamation. I am shocked and appalled for three very basic reasons.
First, Mr. Snaza, you are a sworn officer of the State of Washington. This means you took an oath of office. What does that oath include? May I remind you the actual WSSA (Washington State Sheriff’s Association) Mission Statement: To better serve and protect the people of Washington State, and to uphold the Constitution and laws of the State of Washington, and the United States, the mission of the Washington State Sheriff’s Association (WSSA) is to promote ethics, professionalism, leadership development, training and dialogue among its members and the law enforcement community. Does publicly defying the Governor’s mandate follow your own association’s guidelines? I’ll leave that to your conscience to consider,
Second, you stood in front of a Christian church to make this proclamation. On a bullhorn, you exhorted the attendees to, “Not to be sheep.” In other words, be law breakers and don’t wear masks. Did you know all Christians consider themselves to be sheep and Jesus is their shepherd? You just mocked your audience using sheep as an analogy for being a coward.
Third, you mislead the indoor mask requirement by alluding to the wearing of a mask something you’d have to do in your own home. In fact the Governor’s proclamation reads as such: “Starting Friday, every Washingtonian must wear a facial covering when in a public space, as mandated by the public health order signed by Wiesman. This includes both indoor and outdoor public spaces.” Hmm, public spaces are not one’s own home.
Lewis County has always been a deeply religious group of communities. How do I know? It was my home county from 1946 to 1987. I attended a local school, was a member of a local church, raised my children there, and taught in several Lewis County schools. Mr. Snaza, please rethink your comments and do what you were sworn to do, keep the citizens of Lewis County safe.
Roberta Doster
Skamania County
