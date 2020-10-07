As a former Port Commissioner, I am appalled at Peter Lahmann’s behavior regarding the appointment of a new commissioner and all matters relating to the port. Peter has had an agenda since he put his hat in the ring to replace me on the port (I chose not to run by the way; because I believe in term limits and fresh perspectives).
Peter’s agenda is to disrupt, not build. The Port of Centralia was created to build, bring jobs and much-needed property valuation to our community. The port’s properties are a value added to our community.
The port always enjoyed a relatively low politicized environment before Peter came on board. Meetings went smoothly, decisions were made between commissioners that were supportive of the overall mission of the port and the highly qualified staff that runs the day to day operations of the port. The commission operated in the best interest of the community as stewards of the tax dollars that support the port in order to add value to our community.
Peter seems to stand against growth, against collaboration in meetings to accomplish common goals, against common sense and value added business-minded thinking.
Peter clearly has an anti-port agenda and seems to be aligned with others in accomplishing his agenda. Disruption is what Peter has done with his time as commissioner. He has not worked in the best interest of our tax dollars. He does not take the time to understand how the port actually operates. He doesn’t actually listen. If you listen in on a few port meetings this will be clear.
Peter clearly wants to disrupt at this moment in order to effect the change at the port he wants to see. His disruption is simple; do nothing and ignore the obvious in order to achieve his desired outcome. Conflicts of interest for port commissioners is huge. It is a conflict with the best interest of our community and our tax dollars. Peter has been given two candidates without conflicts who would bring fresh new perspective and experience to the commission. No agendas nor drama. He should have chosen one without hesitation in the best interest of our community’s tax dollars, but he chose not to.
Now the decision goes to the Board of County Commissioners, who will make the decision on candidates, which seems to be what Peter wanted all along.
Peter and Edna Fund are close friends and that in and of itself poses a potential conflict now that the decision has gone to the county commission. I have witnessed Edna’s history in regards to her lack of support for the port and her obvious displeasure with Kyle Heaton on a personal level. Politics are in play here. Politics are the agenda for Peter; politics before people, community and all our common interests.
Peter is not a good steward; he is a puppet. I hope Edna can go beyond her own personal dislike for Kyle Heaton and lead the right choice Peter could not; a choice for community over politics.
Matt Evans
Centralia
