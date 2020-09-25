As a former city council member of the town of Pe Ell, I became acquainted with Lewis County Commissioner Edna Fund. I always appreciated her availability and the attention she gave our community.
Edna is a regular visitor to Pe Ell to listen to citizen concerns and often brings out-of-town friends to enjoy dinner at our restaurants. She is enthusiastic in participating in our community events and especially our annual Fourth of July celebration, even in non-election years.
It is this kind of attention to the smaller communities in Lewis County that makes her so valuable. This is why I have endorsed and will vote for Enda Fund for Lewis County commissioner on Nov. 3.
Dolores Lee
Former mayor and
councilmember, Pe Ell
