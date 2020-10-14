I am writing to express my support for Edna Fund for Lewis County Commissioner. Having worked with Edna in the capacity as a fellow commissioner, I know that she cares deeply for the people of Lewis County. She has the knowledge and experience of the county, state and federal government that is so important to each of us especially in these trying times.
As one of my colleagues, I always found her understanding of the issues at hand very insightful. She has a full grasp of the needs and desires of her constituents, which include all of the people of Lewis County. She has been and continues to be a huge advocate for high speed internet in the rural areas of the county and supports the economic development of our rural area as well as our urban areas. Edna has attended events and activities throughout the county even to the farthest reaches of Packwood and Pe Ell.
Edna is a kind, caring representative of and for the people of Lewis County. Please join me in voting for Edna J. Fund, Lewis County Commissioner.
F. Lee Grose
Former Lewis County
Commissioner, Packwood
