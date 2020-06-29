I’m a truck driver. I put in long hours at work.
I want my Lewis County to run smoothly, efficiently, and profitably. I don’t have the time to handle this myself, so I’m glad we have elected officials like Edna Fund running things for us. I want Edna to continue doing the great job she has been doing as Lewis County Commissioner. Vote to re-elect Edna Fund for Lewis County Commissioner. I’m going to.
Meri Bretthauer
Centralia
