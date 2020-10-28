Please join me in re-electing Edna Fund as Lewis County Commissioner for District 1.
If you want proven trustworthy leadership, vote to re-elect Edna.
Edna’s work ethic is undeniable and unmatchable. (Just follow her around for a day!)
Listening to the needs of our county, is just as important to her, as the people in our county. Upon every parade or community function I’ve ever had the pleasure of attending with Edna; she stops, and takes the extra time to listen to the people.
The Chehalis Basin Flood Authority and trying to get reliable internet to Lewis County, are just a couple of examples of Edna listening to our needs.
She cares, acknowledges, and understands first-hand our desire for a better economy. Therefore, she’s finding ways to help our small businesses in staying afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edna is endorsed by several former and current, state and local, elected officials. This just shows, she’s respected among her peers. She’s reliable, and committed to getting the job done and doing it right.
Lisa Betts
Onalaska
