In recent days and weeks as our nation, along with the rest of the world, suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic, a figure has emerged from the medical community to become, through no fault of his own, the voice and leader of America’s fight against the this virus, and the deaths and disease that is leaving in its wake.
This man, Anthony Fauci, who dares to speak in terms of medical science and established scientific facts, and is unafraid to tell the truth on the record, has become the latest target of the braying jackasses of America, our “conservative” hate media talking heads.
Ronald Reagan used to say that Americans know how to disagree without becoming disagreeable. These days that is out the window, water under the bridge.
Such is the sway these braying jackasses hold over their flock that Fauci continues to receive death threats and has had to take actions to protect himself and family.
Nor is Fauci the only target of the minions of the braying.
It’s both beyond the pale and hardly surprising that, in these days, the United States of America has deteriorated and is becoming not a democracy governed by those who have the interests of our citizens at heart, but an ungovernable, hysterical mob, egged on by the very people we elected to among other things, protect this nation from all enemies.
It is reprehensible and outright criminal for those given access to the public airwaves to incite violence of any sort for any reason. Especially in these days when calm deliberate action is necessary.
Alan Mahood
Chehalis
