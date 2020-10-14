Fact — Appropriate wearing of masks is an easy, economical measure to help control COVID-19.
Fact — Social distancing and avoiding crowds helps control COVID-19 spread.
Fact — President Donald Trump rarely has worn a mask, thus encouraging his followers not to wear masks.
Fact — Trump has mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask. Why won’t Trump wear a mask? Vanity, ego, stubbornness, stupidity or a combination of all of these?
Fact — Trump continues to hold rallies at which few masks are seen and crowded conditions prevail. Even though some of these are outside, the virus can still spread in these packed conditions. The Tulsa rally was indoors. One of his followers, previously a Republican presidential candidate in 2016 and unmasked, was dead of COVID-19 in a few weeks.
Fact — Trump wants to “open up.” This would be greatly aided by following the control measures we have at hand. By not using the measures, the pandemic is perpetuated, the economy is seriously injured and thousands continue to be affected. Look at the numbers of illnesses and mortality.
Conclusion — Trump has contributed to the illness and death of tens of thousands of U.S. citizens.
Michael Stedham
Chehalis
