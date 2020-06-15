When I think back on my own high school experience, I fondly remember Friday night lights, the band playing in the background, band/choir concerts, dances, pep assemblies, theater productions, rival student sections bantering back and forth at basketball games, and simply growing and bonding together as a class throughout these very important years. While education is always the priority in high school, extracurricular activities are equally as important. These are activities where character is built, inner strength is found, teamwork is mastered, leadership is developed, and lifelong friendships are born.
Levies are a necessity, and a way of life in the educational system of today, although often misunderstood. Levies typically run for two to three years and require renewal when they expire. If not renewed, significant cuts are expected. Levies fund supplemental enhancements and/or programs above what is considered basic education. This can include special education, fine arts, athletics, technology, and additional support staff, among other things. These are programs that are proven to enhance student learning, contribute to better standardized testing scores and higher graduation rates — all of which will lead to our students becoming productive members of our community as adults, and ultimately part of a thriving economy.
I was very saddened to see the levy fail in February.
Unfortunately, I believe the failure was largely due to misconceptions and misinformation. I believe that many no votes were due to rumors that were simply hearsay and not factual information. While I understand there was mistrust and frustration with the previous superintendent, our kids cannot be held responsible for past mistakes. There is new leadership in place and they deserve an opportunity to regain that trust.
The August levy request is a replacement levy. It is not in addition to another levy, rather it is replacing or extending the current levy that will expire at the end of the year. While the request is approximately $0.50 more per $1,000 assessed value than our expiring levy, it is comparable or even less than many other local levies. Also, most Centralians will not see an increase as our bond rate will decrease by the same margin. While the language is complicated, it drills down to simple math. I challenge the Centralia community to be informed with facts before making a decision on this new levy, we owe that much to the kids. A “no” vote based on rumor is an irresponsible action whereas an informed vote is a respectful vote.
Centralia was once a leader in the community in multiple extracurricular activities and programs, but today, we are facing the possibility of either losing these programs altogether, or seeing major changes. I would like to be a part of the beginning of the change back in the direction of years past. I ask that all Centralians proudly join me. Let us start by approving this levy, then overwhelm our students with support by filling the stadium, performing arts center, and gymnasium seats for events in the 2020-2021 school year. Change must start somewhere, why not now?
Bethany Seymour
Centralia
