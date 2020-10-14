Electing Culp is a scary proposition. No matter how he spins it, he does not have the qualifications to lead this state. His claim to fame is being chief of police in Republicc population approximately 1,000 and a police force of one, that being Culp.
But this is just a sidebar to the real issue. The real issue is he belongs to and has been honored by the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officer Assoc. This is a far-right fringe (not my designation) group whose members are some of the most off the wall sheriffs in the news over the years. This includes former Milwaukee sheriff David Clark and Arizona’s Joe Arpaio. To summarize this group, they believe the Constitution gives them the ultimate authority in their county and they can refuse to enforce (or not enforce) whatever laws they want. They also promote anti-government views. Like many of today’s far right groups, it is based in white supremacy. They think the government is our greatest threat. Recently, the FBI uncovered a plot to kidnap Michigan’s Gov. Whitmer. The sheriff of Barry County, Dar Leaf, stated that the alleged kidnappers were within their rights to conduct a citizen’s arrest of the governor. To say this is scary is a gross understatement. Sedition? Fomenting revolution? Remember, Trump supports this group and has courted them by pardoning three high profile supporters of this movement, Joe Arpaio (disgraced Sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, and Dwight & Steven Hammond (Ammon Bundy and the Malheur NWR occupation).
Do you want a governor that believes he can enforce the laws of his choice? During his debate with Inslee, he stated he will enforce our laws, but he has already been named Sheriff of the Decade by the Constitutional Sheriffs for not upholding the law. This country already has a president that doesn’t abide/uphold the law. From all the Culp and Trump signs I see, this is apparently the case. Hopefully, Washington as a whole is able to see how dangerous Culp is to the continued growth and well-being of our state.
The following is the Lewis County Sheriff’s oath of office. I would assume it is pretty similar to others around the country. Our democracy as set up by our Founding Fathers in our constitution has three co-equal branches of government. Our legislature makes the laws, not the police departments.
“I, ____, residing in Lewis County, Washington, I do solemnly swear ... that I will support the constitution and laws of the United States and the constitution and laws of the state of Washington, ... and will diligently and impartially perform the duties of the office of sheriff, in and for Lewis County, Washington as such duties are prescribed by LAW (emphasis mine), so help me God.”
One last thought. If the militia feel it is OK to arrest a governor because they don’t like his/her decisions on any number issues, could the next step be that they or their militia friends might be on your front porch next?
Dennis Blake
Chehalis
