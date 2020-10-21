I read in the Lewis County News that Sean Swope has been running his campaign on financing the Lewis County Senior Centers.
By now he should know that Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer has already determined anything more than nutrition funding would be considered gifting of public funds.
Has Sean Swope ever attended or supported senior breakfasts, dinners, raffles, silent auctions and many more money-raising events at the Lewis County Senior Centers?
Edna Fund has supported all of them for many years.
Anna Melkers
Toledo
