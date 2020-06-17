I would like to encourage your readers to re-elect Edna Fund as their County Commissioner. I have known Edna Fund for over 14 years. She is energetic, knowledgeable and very community minded. I met Edna while I was the director of Possibilities Women’s Center. She encouraged me to attend ToastMasters, be a part of Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce and other community events.
I have witnessed her testify in front of city councils and the Legislature. She is very comfortable and effective in advocating for what is best for Lewis County. I know Edna to be a woman of integrity and a strong leader. I believe Lewis County will be in good hands with Edna Fund. Please vote and re-elect her!
Celeste Avy
Oregon, formerly of Lewis County
