Edna Fund is tough. Thousands of people in the county know her and see that she’s friendly, warm and she takes the time to listen to the concerns of everybody. People see those things, but do you know that Edna is also tough and strong?
I have worked on the Chehalis Basin flood issues for years with Edna. She has a likeable, winning personality. She can establish working relationships with people from all points of view. There has been a lot of attention on the proposal for a water retention facility above Pe Ell and Edna is our champion for that. But some people may not see that while that proposal is being reviewed, over 100 local flood and fish projects have been done, on time and on budget. Downtown Centralia is safer because of the China Creek project. Parts of Chehalis are better protected because the airport levee has been strengthened. Adna’s levee has been repaired. Pe Ell’s water treatment plant now has a protecting levee. Bostfort’s water supply is safer.
Many people have worked as a team to make this happen. Edna Fund is our champion.
Many people in public office are friendly. Fewer also really listen. Fewer still are also very tough. We have a county commissioner today in Edna Fund who combines all of these qualities. I’m voting to keep Edna where she is — fighting for us in Lewis County.
J Vander Stoep
Chehalis
